Linden Depot Museum reopens for the season next Friday

LINDEN, Ind. (WLFI) — The Linden Depot Museum is reopening for the season next Friday, March 31. It will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
There are two special events going on this summer.
On June 25th, the museum will be showcasing its European HO model railroad attraction after receiving a large donation of equipment for that model.
On August 12, they will be hosting their third annual Midwest Railroad Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be railroad exhibtors, vendors, and food.
Admission prices are six dollars for adults and one dollar for each kid.
The museum is located at 520 N. Main Street, Linden, IN 47955.