Lindberg Road residence express concerns over road construction project

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The city of West Lafayette held a public information meeting this evening. The meeting was about the Lindberg road project.
The project plans to fix a number of things.
Some of those things being sewage issues, potholes, and will also add a new trail to West Lafayette.
Many residents who live on Lindberg road have a problem with the project, mainly concerning the new trail.
The city owns multiple feet at the front of residence property and plans to take that space as a part of the nature trail.
While the city owns this space, many homeowners have planted their own gardens, flowers and trees in this area. The new project could cause their greenage to be uprooted.
A number of Lindberg residents showed up to tonight's meeting and shared their grievances.
A majority of residents expressed concern over their trees being removed, just to plant new ones.
“I'm here because I want to speak on behalf of my Red Maple tree. They're talking about creating green space where my tree is and planting new trees. No it does not make sense, it seems crazy to me,” Lindberg resident Mary Jo Bartolacci said.
West Lafayette mayor John Dennis says they want to work with residents to avoid this issue as much as possible.
“There are people that have done so much amazing work with their property. Whether it be the house, whether it be the driveway, whether it be some manicured gardens, Whether it be some wild natural gardens, they've really worked hard on that. And a construction project regardless of the size and nature is usually going to have an adverse effect on them. And that's unfortunate. But the hope is that it will be minimal the hope is that we can work with each individual property owner to make sure that what we must do to ensure that the roads going to be wide enough to ensure that the trail is going to be separate and safe enough and to make sure the road itself is going to be long lasting and enduring to not have any sewage problems, I mean that is one of the unspoken issues of this whole project,” West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said.
The Construction is set to begin in Spring of 2023 and hopefully finish by the end of 2023.