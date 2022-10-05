Lindberg residents upset over Lindberg Road project

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of West Lafayette held a public information meeting about the Lindberg Road project on Tuesday.
The project plans to fix a number of things.
Those include sewage issues, potholes, and a new trail will also be added.
Many residents who live on Lindberg Road have a problem with the project, mainly concerning the new trail.
The city owns multiple feet at the front of residential properties. They plan to take that city-owned space for part of the nature trail.
Many homeowners have planted their own gardens, flowers and trees in this area. The new project could cause that to be uprooted.
A number of Lindberg Road residents showed up to Tuesday's meeting to share their concerns over their trees being removed, just to plant new ones.
"I'm here because I want to speak on behalf of my Red Maple tree," Lindberg resident, Mary Jo Bartolacci said. "They're talking about creating green space where my tree is and planting new trees. No, it does not make sense, it seems crazy to me."
After hearing concerns from the community at Tuesday's meeting, city officials say they plan to work with residents and preserve as much greenspace as possible. West Lafayette mayor, John Dennis says they want to work with residents to avoid this issue as much as possible.
"There are people that have done so much amazing work with their property. Whether it be the house, whether it be the driveway, whether it be some manicured gardens, Whether it be some wild natural gardens, they've really worked hard on that," Dennis said. "And a construction project, regardless of the size and nature, is usually going to have and adverse effect on them; and that's unfortunate. But the hope is that it will be minimal, the hope is that we can work with each individual property owner to make sure that what we must do to ensure that the roads going to be wide enough to ensure that the trail is going to be separate and safe enough, and to make sure the road it's self is going to be long lasting and enduring to not have any sewage problems, I mean that is one of the unspoken issues of this whole project."
If approved through city council, the project will begin in Spring of 2023.