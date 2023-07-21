Lily Larson crowned 2023 Miss Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Lily Larson is your 2023 Miss Tippecanoe County!
The pageant took place tonight in the coliseum at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds.
11 young ladies competed for the title of Miss Tippecanoe County.
They started the day with modeling, speeches and interviews.
Tonight's on-stage competition was the last portion of the pageant.
This week Larson and her court will be involved with different activities at the fair.
Congratulations to all of the contestants who competed!