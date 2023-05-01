 Skip to main content
Lilly Nature Center opens new exhibit

New exhibit at Lilly Nature Center

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With warmer weather on the way, now is a good time to head outdoors and visit parks.

One park to visit in Greater Lafayette is the Lilly Nature Center in the Celery Bog Nature Area.

Recently, the nature center added a new indoor exhibit to its collection.

That includes a 10-and-a-half foot tall artificial tree that's surrounded with educational posters.

Animals are also hidden all over the tree for visitors to find.

Director Dan Dunten says the new display was funded by a grant from the Roy Whistler Foundation and from personal donations to the nature area.

Much of the exhibit was built by members of the Wabash Valley Woodworkers Club, along with several other volunteers.

