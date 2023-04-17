Lilly LEAP Facility breaks ground in Lebanon

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Later this morning Eli Lilly will break ground on their two new manufacturing facilities in Lebanon, Indiana. This marks the first big investment into the Boone County LEAP Innovation and Research District.
The LEAP District is a high tech corridor created by Lilly to help advance research in the state of Indiana.
Lilly announced in May of 2022 they were investing 2.1 billion dollars into the district. They plan to create up to 500 new jobs to help the increased demand for Lilly medicines.
According to a release from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Lilly will make another announcement at the groundbreaking ceremony. This announcement is said to be in addition to the investment already pledged.
Both Governor Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will join community leaders at the event.
Registration and networking takes place at 9:30 this morning with the ceremony itself starting a bit after at 10. It will take place at the intersection of County Road 150 W. and County Road 375 N. Lebanon with parking available on site.