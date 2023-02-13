Lights in sky over Greater Lafayette identified as Starlink satellites

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Multiple people reached out to News 18 late Sunday to report a string of lights in the sky above Lafayette, West Lafayette and Brookston.
Police dispatch centers also received reports of the sightings. Multiple sources confirm the lights were SpaceX Starlink satellites.
Those sources include a Purdue University expert, a spokesperson for the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office and WLFI meteorologist David Siple.
People nationwide reported seeing the satellites, particularly in midwestern states like Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.
SpaceX on Sunday night launched 55 satellites into low-earth orbit from its launch complex at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, according to the company's website.
Starlink satellites are primarily used in the U.S. to provide broadband internet in remote and rural areas.
The sightings come after the U.S. military shot down several unidentified objects across North America in the past week.
Purdue professor Sorin Matei, an expert in communication technologies and director of the university's FORCES initiative, says the timing of the SpaceX launch is a coincidence.
