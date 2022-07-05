 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM EDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extent of the dangerous heat remains
somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

LFD responds to several fires over holiday

  • Updated
  • 0
fireworks generic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department responded to 10 incidents involving fireworks on the Fourth of July Holiday. According to the LFD, there were three structure fires due to fireworks along with additional grass and dumpster fires.

"Discharged fireworks are recommended to be soaked in a container of water for a minimum of 12 hours prior to discarding into the trash or dumpsters," stated the LFD. "Discharging fireworks onto property that you do not have permission to do so is not permitted under city ordinance or Indiana law."

Fireworks are permitted now through Saturday July 9 from the hours of 5 p.m. to sunset.

Tags

Recommended for you