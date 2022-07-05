LFD responds to several fires over holiday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department responded to 10 incidents involving fireworks on the Fourth of July Holiday. According to the LFD, there were three structure fires due to fireworks along with additional grass and dumpster fires.
"Discharged fireworks are recommended to be soaked in a container of water for a minimum of 12 hours prior to discarding into the trash or dumpsters," stated the LFD. "Discharging fireworks onto property that you do not have permission to do so is not permitted under city ordinance or Indiana law."
Fireworks are permitted now through Saturday July 9 from the hours of 5 p.m. to sunset.