Leon Chew sentenced to 92 years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Convicted murderer, Leon Chew was sentenced earlier on Friday to over 90 years behind bars.
As we've previously reported, in January of 2021, police were called to 2414 Union Street for an unresponsive female. According to police, she was found deceased with a gunshot wound to her head, and was later identified as Germanine Thomas. Five children were also inside, and police found out that Leon Chew was their father, who also lived in the residence.
Police eventually found a Springfield 9 mm handgun discarded on the roof. Chew was arrested after police found photos of his handgun on his iPhone, and the serial number on the gun matched the one found on the discarded firearm.
After being found guilty by a trial that took place from July 25 to the 28, a judge sentenced Leon Chew to 92 years in prison on charges of:
- Murder
- Obstruction of Justice - Level 6 Felony
- Felon Carrying a Handgun - Level 6 Felony
- Carrying a Handgun Without a License - Class A Misdemeanor
- Habitual Offender
- Use of a Firearm Enhancement