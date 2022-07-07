Lebanon Police Department responds to school threat

LEBANON. Ind. (WLFI) — Lebanon Police Department, Lebanon Community School Corporation School Police, and administrators announced an investigation into potential threats involving an LCSC school.
According to a released statement, a potential threat was reported on Monday, July 4. The threat did not identify the school or suspect.
The Lebanon Police Department said that within 24 hours, officials had conducted a thorough and coordinated investigation resulting in the identification of a juvenile suspect.
The investigation is still ongoing.
The following statement is from Lebanon Community School Corporation:
“LCSC has procedures and policies in place to investigate and respond to potential threats, as well as disciplinary consequences, up to and including suspension or expulsion, for responsible parties.
The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. If you have not already done so, we invite you to learn more about the LCSC Safety Tip Line, which allows students, parents, staff, and community members to submit concerns anonymously 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Tips can be submitted at Safety / Tip Line (leb.k12.in.us) or via text message.
Text your keyword (LHS, LMS, or LCSC for elementary schools) and your tip to 847411.
You can learn more about the LSPD and obtain contact information for our officers, in the safety section of Safety / Safety (leb.k12.in.us).
Thank you for your partnership in keeping our schools and community safe.”