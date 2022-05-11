Leadership Lafayette's volunteer expo making its in-person return

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma. .Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this coming weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins and county roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&