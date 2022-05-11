Leadership Lafayette's volunteer expo making its in-person return

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Several nonprofit organizations in Greater Lafayette are in need of more volunteers to fulfill their roles in the community. Now, Leadership Lafayette is bringing back an expo designed to help connect those organizations with people who want to make a difference.
This year’s expo will feature more than 50 organizations from Tippecanoe County and the surrounding areas. Leadership Lafayette Class 51 is presenting the expo. There will be many groups from the health and human services sector along with local churches and several arts and cultural organizations.
Liz Richards serves as the director of Recovery Cafe Lafayette, which operates inside the Bauer Community Center on Fountain Street in Lafayette. Richards will be representing the cafe at the expo and says this is a great opportunity for organizations new and old to reconnect with the community.
“There have been a ton of new businesses that have started, new opportunities that are here in Lafayette,” Richards said. “Coming out to the expo and just having the opportunity to connect with those organizations and with those people, you may come across something that you’ve never experienced before or that you didn’t even realize was here. It could spark a lifetime of relationships and connections to organizations.”
Duane Carlisle is the lead pastor of First United Methodist Church in West Lafayette and a member of Leadership Lafayette Class 51. He says the expo is a chance to open the dialogue about how to best serve Greater Lafayette.
"What I see with this volunteer expo is really this giant opportunity for people to have many of those conversations and to meet people who are already doing good work and saying, ‘I have something that I can contribute to that’ or ‘Let me learn from you,’” Carlisle said.
Rachel Cheeseman is also a member of Class 51 and works for United Way of Greater Lafayette. She says now is a great time to bring back the in-person expo.
"Now that we're at a spot where we can be out in the community again, I think a lot of people are wanting to revisit the charitable intentions they had,” Cheeseman said. “You can always give money, but giving time is also a really golden resource."
A golden resource that Richards says Recovery Cafe Lafayette is frequently trying to find.
"We are always looking for help,” Richards said. “We could use 5-10 volunteers on a weekly basis to keep us running at our tip top shape. [We] can’t wait to speak with everyone that comes out to the event."
Carlisle is optimistic that many people will come out to the event like Richards hopes.
"[We will be] hearing each other's stories and where we've come from and seeing the journey that this community has been on in making Greater Lafayette stronger,” Carlisle said. “We get to see that when we all come together."
Cheeseman agrees and says the expo benefits all of Greater Lafayette.
"The volunteer expo really is the perfect summation of all of those goals because we're bringing people together,” Cheeseman said. “We're helping them build the relationships that will help them give back and make Lafayette a stronger community."
The expo runs Thursday, May 12, from 4-6 p.m. at the River City Community Center located at 2842 Old U.S. 231 in Lafayette. It is free and open to the public. For more information, including a full list of participating organizations, visit the expo’s main webpage here. To learn more about Recovery Cafe Lafayette, visit the cafe’s homepage here.