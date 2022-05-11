LCC puts up double digits in both games as the Knights defeated Twin Lakes in a double header

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Twin Lakes visited Lafayette Central Catholic tonight for a doubleheader. Central Catholic would take both games, but Twin Lakes put up quite the fight against the Knights in the second game.
CC won the first game 13-3. The second game, however, would be much closer.
It was a back and forth battle all night long that would take the game into 8 innings.
Twin Lakes would draw first blood, then CC would score right back. There was so much back and forth scoring that at least one run was scored in each inning.
Ultimately Central Catholic would come out victorious and win 11-9.
Big hitters for CC tonight would be Madyson Minnich who would record a 2-run homerun. Other offensive leaders include Kendal Rider who recorded 2 RBI and Anne Haan who recorded 1 RBI.
On Twin Lakes offensive leaders for the Indians included Allie Wisinski who went 5-2 with 3 RBI and Kaitlyn Whitaker who also recorded 3 RBI.
OTHER SCORES:
GIRL’S SOFTBALL:
Rossville def. West Lafayette, 15-8.
Delphi def. Clinton Prairie, 15-6.
Harrison def. Brownsburg, 10-0.
BOY’S BASEBALL:
Delphi def. Clinton Prairie, 11-9.
Seeger def. LCC, 8-4.
Western def. Lafayette Jefferson, 6-2.
GIRL’S TENNIS:
West Lafayette def. McCutcheon, 4-1.