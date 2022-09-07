LCC girls soccer drops close game to Western

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Central Catholic girl's soccer was back in action tonight. The Knights hosted Western for an in-conference match-up.
It was a close game all around as both teams battled as hard as they could to get the win tonight.
It was all tied up at 1-1 with 20 minutes to go till half. That is until Abigail Fouts with Western nailed the ball outside the 18 and would put one in for the Panthers.
However, after the half things would get tricky for Western.
The Knights would come back with vengeance and they’d have a goal coming from Lyla Gosnell.
Sadly, tonight’s game wouldn’t be in the Knight's favor, because shortly after that goal another one was scored by Western.
Final score, LCC drops a tough one 3-2.