Lawsuit claims excessive force by police

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A Delphi man says police officers mistook his seizure symptoms as an attempt to resist arrest.
It happened in 2020 outside a Delphi pub. In the lawsuit, Garland Gent says bystanders called for medical help after he had an epileptic seizure. Gent said disorientation caused him to walk away, climb a fence and disregard officers who first arrived.
He says Delphi police Officer, Jensyn Reef and Carroll County Deputy, Drew Yoder pulled him from the fence. He alleges Yoder tased him several times and knocked several of his teeth out.
Gent was later charged with battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. He's set for trial next month.
In the lawsuit, Gent requests compensation for damages and attorney fees. Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby declined to comment.