Lawmakers return to Washington as debt limit crisis and other key issues loom

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS THROUGH EARLY EVENING... ...NEAR FREEZING TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT TONIGHT... Windy conditions are expected through this evening. West and southwest winds to 25 mph will gust to 40 mph at times through early evening. The winds will ease up tonight and skies will clear. This will allow temperatures to come close to freezing and some patchy frost to develop over southwestern sections. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and knock down small tree limbs. Drivers should use caution, especially in high profile vehicles on north-south roadways.