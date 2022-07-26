Lawmakers debate taxpayer refunds and child and family assistance

INDIANAPOLIS, (WLFI) — While abortion has been at the forefront of the special session, there are other bills moving through the General Assembly as well.
Lawmakers were also putting taxpayer refunds and child and family assistance on the table.
Many of the protesters here at the Statehouse have been focused on the proposed senate bill to restrict abortion access. However, both chambers of the General Assembly are looking to pass other legislation on top of senate bill one as well.
The House has been hearing public testimony today about House Bill 10-01.
The bill, authored by State Representative Sharon Negele, proposes a $225 refund for single tax filers and $450 refunds for joint filers.
It also would provide family care assistance, calling for a sales tax exemption for children's diapers and adding an additional tax exemption for adopting a child.
State Representative for District 26 (D) Chris Campbell has proposed five amendments to the bill. She says testimony from the state's Office of Management and Budget makes her concerned that any tax refunds will take too long to get to the people who need them most.
"Those people that do need it are those lower income people that are facing higher gas prices and higher costs when they're going to buy their groceries," stated Campbell. "Those are the people that are not going to get those $225 for a longer period of time and they need the more immediate relief."
The House committee has approved one of Campbell's amendments. The amendment extends Medicaid protections for postpartum care to 12 months.
Currently, a person can be taken off those protections after 60 days.
Once the Ways and Means Committee reviews all amendment proposals it will then vote to send the bill to the full House on Thursday.