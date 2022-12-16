Last McAllister Winter Market and Donuts with Santa

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tomorrow is your last chance to enjoy a winter version of a classic farmers market. Plus a chance to take the kids to see the big man himself.
The McAllister Winter Market has been happening on select Saturdays since November. And tomorrow is your last chance grab a deal this Holiday season.
The market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow inside the recreation center.
Items that are for sale include hand-crafted artisan goods.. Unique gifts for the last minute Holiday shopping and much more.
This event is the first of its kind for McAllister.
"The overall goal is just kind of enhance the community. Whether that is helping local folks sell their stuff, or local folks not having to sell a leg and arm for different items too. It’s just an opportunity to help those in the Greater Lafayette area," says Program Coordinator Tyler Laufman.
Not only will there be a market tomorrow but also a morning Donuts with Santa event.
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. families can enjoy donuts, crafts, meeting Santa, a selfie booth and a letters to Santa station.
Registration for the Santa event can be found on at this link under the McAllister Recreation Center tab.
Walk-ins are also welcome with tickets for both ways of purchase being $10 per family.
Donuts with Santa and the Winter Market are one after the other making it a morning of events.
As we head into 2023 McAllister is hoping to continue the Winter Market.
They will share updates as soon as they are available.