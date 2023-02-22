Las Brazas Taqueria expands to second Lafayette location

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A family owned restaurant is expanding.
Las Brazas Taqueria recently opened a second location at 3123 Union Street.
Its original location, nestled beside a muffler shop on Teal Road, is undergoing renovations.
The new building offers more space and parking for families and large groups.
The restaurant's signature dish is its authentic al pastor tacos roasted on a rotating grill.
Customers can also enjoy homemade salsas and ice cream.
Co-Owner Luis Escudero and his wife, Laura Solano, say they've been surprised by the community support.
"Starting from the first day, we had a line out the door, people coming in, liking the new place, enjoying the new place, giving us a bunch of compliments," Escudero says. "It's very motivating to hear that feedback from the community."
"It's a dream they're finally getting to have," Solano adds. "They've always been passionate about the kitchen. Having this opportunity to serve their food to the whole community and have them come to enjoy it is what makes them the most happy. I'll say the happiest."
Las Brazas is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Monday.