LARA helping local companies, employees improve communication

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Lafayette Adult Resource Academy is partnering with local businesses to help educate their current and incoming employees. It is the first step in what the academy hopes will lead to additional partnerships in the future.
LARA currently has two partnerships in place with Indiana Packers in Delphi and Oscar Winski in Lafayette. The goal is to improve overall communication within these companies by helping Spanish speakers learn English and English speakers learn Spanish.
The Indiana Packers program consists of a 14-week course. The first stint is underway now. Currently, there are 18 employees taking the English courses. LARA was initially anticipating closer to 10 participants. There are also just under 40 workers taking advantage of the Spanish class.
There is currently a waiting list for both courses, and LARA executive director Amy Wood says the setup of the program is why it is in such high demand.
“Having it on site, during the day, during work hours that they can actually be working on this,” Wood said. “Then they get to go home to their families and enjoy, or we tell them that they need to do some homework while they’re at home as well.”
Wood says the partnership with Oscar Winski is in the preliminary stages. The company is offering any of its workers who complete LARA’s program a $1,000 bonus as an incentive to participate.
Wood says many companies are expanding their candidate pools because of the labor shortage to include people who have language barriers or do not have high school diplomas. While she is encouraged to see businesses considering new candidates for jobs, she also wants to ensure those candidates don't get left behind once they're hired.
"The message I'm trying to put out there is – hire them. Great. Don't do them a disservice,” Wood said. “Let's get them educated. Let's make sure they have a high school diploma. Let's make them feel comfortable in the workplace with their language. Let's give them the job skills and the certifications they need to do the job well."
Wood adds there are several Oscar Winski employees who have expressed interest in taking the high school equivalency test through LARA. This option is becoming increasingly more appealing, according to Wood, because the state now offers it in Spanish in addition to English.