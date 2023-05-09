Landspout Tornado Caught on Camera in Carroll County

(WLFI) – A “landspout tornado” touched down in Carroll County 2 miles northwest of Flora on Monday evening, May 8th.
As defined by the National Severe Storms Laboratory, a landspout tornado is “a tornado with a narrow, rope-like condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft - the spinning motion originates near the ground.” These tornadoes are usually very weak and have a rating of EF0 with winds less than 85 mph.
Storm Team 18 reached out to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis and they stated no damage occurred and was mostly in a field.
News 18 received several photos and videos from viewers via our Report It feature on our website. Below is a photo gallery sent in by viewers.
(Videos above courtesy of Travis Marvin between Delphi and Flora on County Road 100 North)
(Images courtesy of Jodi Claiborne)
(Image courtesy of Christie Beher)
(Image courtesy of Dianne Jervis)
(Image courtesy of Kim Cripe)
(Image courtesy of Makenzy Miller)
(Image courtesy of Renee Randolph)
(Image courtesy of Sam Robinson)