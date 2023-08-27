Lance Crowder returns to football after brain tumor

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lance Crowder’s touchdown in the Bronchos’ first game of the season was a very special moment. The Lafayette Jeff senior had not played football in a year because of a brain tumor.
“It was a dream come true,” Lance said. “I mean, I’ve always grown up wanting to be the quarterback for Jeff and having that opportunity to even play at that position, and from the stuff I had to go through, I mean, it was just a dream come true.”
Lance’s younger brother, Keyen Crowder, is also on the Lafayette Jeff football team.
“When he came over to the sideline, he was crying,” Keyen said. “I was like, ‘Why are you crying?’ He was just like, ‘I’m super happy I did that. I’m just overwhelmed.’”
Lance never knew if he would be where he was now.
After a busy football and track season, Lance started having random seizures. He went to a neurologist at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital where they found a brain tumor.
“I didn’t know what the tumor meant at the time,” Lance said. “I just thought everything was over. I remember my mom hugging me and saying, ‘everything’s going to be all right.’”
He remembers countless trips to Indianapolis for doctor’s appointments, overnight visits and brain scans.
“They said there’s a chance that you don’t even need to do the surgery,” Lance said. “You can just deal with having seizures and taking meds for it. And I remember taking those meds and it just kicked me out. I lost tons of weight. I mean, I couldn’t even eat. I just didn’t feel like sleeping overnight.”
Five months later, Lance decided to go through with the surgery.
“I was really scared,” Lance said. “The doctor there, the neurosurgeon there, she kept me confident. She was there the whole time. I remember flipping onto the bed and she was just, like, holding my hand and just was like, you’re going to be okay. You’re going to be fine. And I just trusted her through that moment.”
Right after the surgery, Lance tried to walk and couldn’t. He had to stay at the hospital for a few days to learn the concept of moving and being on his feet.
Since that moment, he’s put in a lot of time to wear Jeff's uniform again. With his hard work, he’s back and stronger than ever.
“When I heard that he was cleared the like, I was overwhelmed with joy,” Keyen said.
Jeff football Head Coach Pat Shanley kept in contact with Lance through the surgery.
“I remember getting that text from him and you know it was emotional, and I think that provided maybe a little bit of perspective on how quickly things can change for our kids,” Shanley said.
While Lance wasn’t playing football, the Bronchos wore a “LC17” sticker on their helmets to represent their teammate.
“Last year’s team definitely rallied around that, and they wanted to make sure that they had played each and every snap as hard as they possibly could, because LC couldn’t,” Shanley said.
After being on the sidelines for a year, Lance and the Bronchos now take the field with a new mindset.
“Seeing him play and just being able to dress with him was like a really inspiring feeling,” Keyen said. “I’ve always wanted to play with my brother growing up, and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play with him. I knew deep down, I knew that he would push through it and be able to be alright and that he could play football.”
Lance said he will never take playing high school football for granted.
“Every time I go to practice or every time I just take the field in general, it’s just more emotional now because I missed a whole year of my life playing high school football,” Lance said. “I’m just blessed now to just be able to be back.”