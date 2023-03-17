Lafayette's Pier 1 store has a new tenant

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A recently vacated building in Lafayette has a new tenant who is already working on renovations.
The building that formerly housed Lafayette's Pier 1 store will soon be the new home of Mattress Superstore.
The Pier 1 location on State Road 38 east in Lafayette closed along with more than 500 others after the business went entirely online.
The owner says the new store will accommodate technology in a brick and mortar atmosphere.
While the move across the street may be short, the change for the business will be big.
Owner Scott Hawkins says he wants to use technology to improve customers' in-person experience.
"I think some of the big box retailers are falling in the middle where they weren't prepared for the digital explosion and online purchases and I think you're seeing that effect. That the Pier 1 went mainly digital," said Hawkins. "You're seeing the other ones around here that are closing. They didn't. And so ours is more inclusive in-store experience. And I think the consumer's looking for in-store experience."
Hawkins adds that while stores are increasingly going online for sales, he hopes that he can use technology in a different way.
He plans to open the new store around April 15th where community members can check out the interactive experience firsthand.