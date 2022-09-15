Lafayette's 30th annual Hunger Hike takes place Sunday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's Annual Hunger Hike is taking place this Sunday.
The Hunger Hike is a fun way to raise funds and awareness for the fight against hunger.
The annual event is jam packed with activities and performances. This year will include things like a Zumba dance party, axe throwing and costumed characters.
Those in the community raising funds for the cause have already raised more than 78-thousand dollars. This year's goal is 100-thousand dollars.
Money raised will help fight hunger locally and internationally.
“Hunger Hike is a fundraising event that brings together three different organizations in our community. It's been going on for 30 years now. This is the 30th anniversary raising funds for Lafayette Urban Ministry, food finders Food Bank and the Haiti ministry at St. Thomas Aquinas church. So it's a very unique example of a fundraiser that is a cooperative venture between three separate agencies,” said Josh Prokoey, Hunger Hike program director.
The Hunger Hike is Sunday from 1 P-M to 3 P-M in Riehle Plaza.