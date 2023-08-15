Lafayette Woman with Relatives in Maui Shares Her Family's Experience

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Wildfires in Maui, Hawaii are raging on. According to CBS News, 99 people have died, and more are expected. One family in Lafayette has a connections to the island. A son who she's been in contact with, and family friends she hasn't heard from since the fires started.
Cricket Booth is the mother with a son living in Maui. She said she's been able to talk to her son, Seth, every day. Her son tells her he watched neighbors run and jump into the ocean to escape the flames. The hospitals are full of burned victims.
"It's devastating to see that because we always stay in Lahaina," Cricket said. "It's just like September 11. The devastation is unbelievable."
Cricket and her husband, Jim, have other people in mind who live in Maui. Jim's childhood best friend, and close family friends live on the island.
Normally, they don't have an issue getting ahold of them. Since the fires started, the Booth's have not heard from them.
"It's like a nightmare you can't wake up from. What are you doing? Where are you? Why aren't you responding?" Cricket said. "We're worried to death."
Cricket said her son is ok. He told her if it gets bad enough where he lives, he will move over to the big island.
Cricket has still not heard from her close family friends.