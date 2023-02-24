 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site..Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches
earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash
River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few
days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week
or longer in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EST Friday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Lafayette woman faces felony charges for shooting husband

  • Updated
  • 0
Theresa Gevers

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette woman arrested for shooting her husband now faces felony charges. 64-year-old Theresa Gevers is accused of shooting her husband in the leg following an argument over keys.

Court documents filed in the case state her husband told police that Gevers had been drinking earlier that night, and that he took her keys to prevent her from driving. He says they argued before Gevers got a gun, loaded it, and fired a shot into his leg.

Prosecutors say Gevers admitted firing the shot.

She was charged with three felony counts:

  • Battery by means of a deadly weapon
  • Criminal recklessness
  • Pointing a firearm

Recommended for you