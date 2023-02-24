Lafayette woman faces felony charges for shooting husband

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette woman arrested for shooting her husband now faces felony charges. 64-year-old Theresa Gevers is accused of shooting her husband in the leg following an argument over keys.
Court documents filed in the case state her husband told police that Gevers had been drinking earlier that night, and that he took her keys to prevent her from driving. He says they argued before Gevers got a gun, loaded it, and fired a shot into his leg.
Prosecutors say Gevers admitted firing the shot.
She was charged with three felony counts:
- Battery by means of a deadly weapon
- Criminal recklessness
- Pointing a firearm