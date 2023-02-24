Lafayette woman faces felony charges for shooting husband

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River from Lafayette to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site..Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR 350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville Public Access site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM EST Friday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&