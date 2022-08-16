Lafayette water sample tests positive for E. coli

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A letter to water customers warns a recent sample tested positive for E. coli. But one official says there's no cause for concern.
City wells pump drinking water from a deep underground aquifer. One untreated sample from a recently rehabilitated well came back positive for E. coli, says Lafayette Waterworks Superintendent Steve Moore.
The bacteria wasn't present in any of the city's treated water.
Moore says it's unclear where the microbes came from and guesses the issue could be due to a sampling error.
"For that to be present, underground in the well, is not likely," he says. "There are certain things in collecting the sample and how the sample is handled at the lab that could transfer into that sample bottle that could trigger that positive result."
Moore says the well was flushed, disinfected and resampled.
Tests showed no presence of the bacteria before the well was put back into service.