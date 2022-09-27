 Skip to main content
Lafayette volleyball players injured from crash in Boone County

Backhoe vs van

A backhoe was struck by a van traveling southbound on U.S. 52, near the intersection of County Road 650 North.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Six volleyball players from Lafayette were involved in a serious crash in Boone County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at approximately 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 650 North.

Boone County Deputies say a backhoe was crossing US 52 and was hit by a van traveling southbound. Six volleyball players from Lafayette in the van were going to a Sports Complex in Plainfield to play in a league game. The players are home schooled and range in age from 14 to 19 years old.

The 19-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. 

A juvenile passenger was flown to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The other passengers of the van were not hurt. 

The driver of the backhoe was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

