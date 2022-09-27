Lafayette volleyball players injured from crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Six volleyball players from Lafayette were involved in a serious crash in Boone County Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at approximately 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 650 North.
Boone County Deputies say a backhoe was crossing US 52 and was hit by a van traveling southbound. Six volleyball players from Lafayette in the van were going to a Sports Complex in Plainfield to play in a league game. The players are home schooled and range in age from 14 to 19 years old.
The 19-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
A juvenile passenger was flown to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other passengers of the van were not hurt.
The driver of the backhoe was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.