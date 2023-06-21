Lafayette trooper, Benton County native promoted to sergeant

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A state trooper based in Lafayette and a Benton County native was recently promoted to the rank of sergeant.
Senior Trooper Nelson Davis will serve in the Indiana State Police Human Resource Division.
Davis graduated from Benton Central High School in 2008 and attended Ivy Tech Community College in Lafayette, where he earned an associate's degree in criminal justice.
He was assigned in 2012 to the ISP Lafayette Post, where he received special training in forensic interviewing and crisis intervention.
He's also served as a field training officer and participated on the Tactical Intervention Platoon and Methamphetamine-Clandestine Lab Team.
He lives in Montgomery County and has three children with his wife, Mary.