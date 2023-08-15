Lafayette to break ground on new solar field

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City is breaking ground on a new solar field.
The groundbreaking takes place at 11:30 Wednesday morning at the Lafayette Renew wastewater treatment plant.
The solar panels will power some of the city's wastewater infrastructure.
It will be the third city-owned solar array. The others are located in a field near the South Street bridge and on top of the new Public Safety Center.
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski says the city plans to build another solar field at the Ross Road lift station.
"In a relatively short period of time, we'll be going from zero to four solar fields in some pretty significant buildings and structures here in our community, so we're glad we can continue moving in that direction,:" Roswarski says.
Shifting toward renewable energy is a goal of the Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan.
The plan calls for 58% cut in emissions by 2030.