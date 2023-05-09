Lafayette Teenager Opens Successful Boutique "Maren and More"

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- At just 16 years old, Lafayette native Emily Brown started her own online boutique during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Two years later, with the help of some viral success, Emily has opened her own Brick and mortar boutique, ‘Maren and More’, located on Daughtry dr. just off of Veterans Memorial parkway in Lafayette.
Before ‘Maren and More’, Emily had her online boutique ‘Maren Made’. Using social media as a tool, Emily went viral on Tik Tok, kick starting her massive success with the online Boutique.
“I was trying everything to get me out there and so I stuck with Instagram reels first off and then I did Tik Tok as well. I kind of repurposed my content and I knew I wanted to go viral on Tik Tok just because I’ve seen so many other boutiques do that as well. It was just staying consistent and learning how to do that which made it go viral which is very nice,” Emily explains.
With customers from all 50 states as well as numerous countries, The store reached over 20,000 customers. Emily finally had the opportunity to open her own brick and mortar store, ‘Maren and More’
Maren and More is a ‘collective’. This means the storefront not only has inventory from Emily’s store but other local vendors have rented out booths to sell their merchandise as well.
“It was originally called ‘Live Collective’. I worked with the owner and she had a full time job so I ended up taking it over from her. I started that in January and I changed the name to Maren and more since it’s a collective and my original boutique is 'Maren Made'. So now we’re here and I’m loving it,” Emily said.
Starting the boutique when she was a Junior at Harrison high school, Emily is now a freshman at Purdue.
Already owning a successful business, Emily didn’t necessarily need to go to college. But she says as an entrepreneur she wasn’t to continue to expand her knowledge of running a business.