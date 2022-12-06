Lafayette teen recovering after being shot in chest

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A teenager is recovering Tuesday after being shot in the chest over the weekend.
Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public's help to find out what happened.
LPD Lt. Justin Hartman says a 15-year-old boy walked into a Lafayette hospital at 1:52 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Hartman says the teenager was taken to an Indianapolis hospital where his condition was serious but stable.
He was discharged Monday.
Hartman says additional details aren't available, including the location of the shooting and descriptions of possible suspects.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call LPD at 765-807-1200.