Lafayette Teen Continues to Give Back to Community

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Seven years ago we brought you a story about a young girl providing scarves for those in need, and today we have an update.
Faith Bryant first started Scarves Downtown Lafayette when she was eight years old.
The initiative first started with collecting scarves but now has broadened to hats, gloves, hand warmers, thick socks, toiletries, snacks and bottles of water.
Every winter Bryant hangs scarves throughout the area and gives various resources to Lafayette Transitional Housing throughout the year.
"So I get the scarves and I put a little note, it's like a poem, in a zip lock baggy and I use a safety pin to put it on the scarf. And we usually try to get 200 scarves every year. We put 10 in each bag and we go to Tapawingo Park. Some volunteers show up and we give them some bags of scarves and they just go where ever they want and hang up scarves," says Bryant.
Dunkin Donuts on state road 26 has a donation barrel where those wanting to aid Bryant can drop stuff off.
Donations of cash and clothes are not accepted.
