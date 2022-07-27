 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lafayette student speaks out at abortion ban proposal protest at Statehouse

  • Updated
  • 0
Isabel Zollner speaks out at Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — A student from Lafayette is making headlines for her words at the Statehouse.

17-year-old Isabel Zollner spoke to the committee and did not hold back. Her speech caught the attention of lawmakers on both sides of the battle.

I know that no matter what testimony I give today, it isn't going to change the minds of those of you determined to strip my human rights away," Zollner said. "No matter what terrifying accounts I bring to the table, no matter statistics I read to you, nothing is going to change your minds, because to some of you I'm just a girl that doesn't deserve a say in what happens to her today."

News 18 will be back at the Statehouse on Thursday to try to speak with Zollner.

Tags

Recommended for you