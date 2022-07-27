Lafayette student speaks out at abortion ban proposal protest at Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — A student from Lafayette is making headlines for her words at the Statehouse.
17-year-old Isabel Zollner spoke to the committee and did not hold back. Her speech caught the attention of lawmakers on both sides of the battle.
I know that no matter what testimony I give today, it isn't going to change the minds of those of you determined to strip my human rights away," Zollner said. "No matter what terrifying accounts I bring to the table, no matter statistics I read to you, nothing is going to change your minds, because to some of you I'm just a girl that doesn't deserve a say in what happens to her today."
News 18 will be back at the Statehouse on Thursday to try to speak with Zollner.