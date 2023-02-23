Lafayette School Corporation Virtual Job Fair

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- The Lafayette School Corporation's second annual virtual job fair is taking place over Zoom on March 8th.
Job fair goers can join the Zoom call and join break out rooms for each school. Each breakout room will have the Principal of that school available to talk to.
LSC Director of Human Resources, Brandon Hawkins said that hiring and recruiti8ng plans will extend into the summer.
"The hope is that will produce a lot of candidates out of applicants. We'll continue to work throughout the summer, and normally there are changes throughout the summer. We'll continue to interview and hire," Hawkins said.
Hawkins also said that this job fair is important now more than ever due to the worker shortage that exists in the education field.
"The worker shortage combined with the dedication, hours, and working with people can be challenging sometimes," he said. "I think all of those make it a little bit of a challenge to fill."
LSC is looking to primarily fill special education, secondary math and science teachers.