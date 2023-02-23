 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Thursday was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late tonight.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Lafayette School Corporation Virtual Job Fair

  • Updated
  • 0

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- The Lafayette School Corporation's second annual virtual job fair is taking place over Zoom on March 8th. 

Job fair goers can join the Zoom call and join break out rooms for each school. Each breakout room will have the Principal of that school available to talk to.

LSC Director of Human Resources, Brandon Hawkins said that hiring and recruiti8ng plans will extend into the summer.

"The hope is that will produce a lot of candidates out of applicants. We'll continue to work throughout the summer, and normally there are changes throughout the summer. We'll continue to interview and hire," Hawkins said.

Lafayette School Corporation Virtual Job Fair

Hawkins also said that this job fair is important now more than ever due to the worker shortage that exists in the education field.

"The worker shortage combined with the dedication, hours, and working with people can be challenging sometimes," he said. "I think all of those make it a little bit of a challenge to fill."

LSC is looking to primarily fill special education, secondary math and science teachers.

