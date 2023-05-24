Lafayette School Corp. will not change start times for 2023-24 school year

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - New developments in the Lafayette School Corporation's proposal to adjust school start times this fall. Superintendent Les Huddle said LSC will not be making the changes originally discussed at April's school board meeting.
As we've reported, the corporation had considered changing to a three-tier school bus system to address the ongoing bus driver shortage.
It would have required drivers to take three routes in both the morning and the afternoon instead of two.
Start and end times for the intermediate and high schools would have changed as well under the plan.
Elementary school teachers would have been required to stay 45 minutes later each day than they do now.
Huddle said the proposed changes would have too many other impacts on each school.
"When you do a 9 o'clock start, it's going to impact all of your after school activities," Huddle said. "When you do a 7:30 a.m., it impacts our early bird schedule. So we're looking at all the differences of what impacts would it have at every level if we chose plan A, B, C or D."
Huddle says he expects the board to revisit the proposed changes next school year.