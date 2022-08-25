Lafayette School Corp. seeking public input for strategic plan

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Lafayette School Corporation is in the early stages of creating a strategic plan. Administrators are asking for public input over the next few months as part of the process.
On Wednesday, the school corporation hosted its first listening session at Sunnyside Intermediate School. The sessions give parents, students and Lafayette residents a chance to say what they believe the school system is doing well and offer suggestions for improvements.
LSC Assistant Superintendent Alicia Clevenger said that this is the first of thirteen sessions between now and October for people to attend.
Clevenger also told News 18 that receiving feedback from a wide range of people will help make the strategic plan as effective as possible.
"We have to prepare them for whatever future they may have, and that goes beyond our current achievement scores,” Clevenger said. “It goes beyond that so that we can provide the opportunities so that kids can develop their skill sets for whatever future they may have. Whether that's going right into the workforce or post-secondary education.”
Clevenger adds while the input sessions will only last into the fall, creating the five-year strategic plan will be a longer process.
"We're probably going to take this entire school year to develop the plan so that we are very comfortable with it,” Clevenger said. “We know it's going to be a great tool to use to keep us accountable, and so that the public knows what's important to us."
The next public session will be Monday, August 29 at 6:30 p.m. in the Miami Elementary School cafeteria.
These are the dates and locations for the remaining listening sessions. All of the sessions start at 6:30 p.m.:
August 31: Oakland Elementary cafeteria
September 6: Glen Acres Elementary cafeteria
September 8: Tecumseh Junior High School LGI room
September 15: Miller Elementary cafeteria
September 20: Murdock Elementary library
September 22: Edgelea Elementary cafeteria
September 29: Vinton Elementary library
October 4: Jefferson High School auditorium
October 6: Earhart Elementary cafeteria
October 13: Lafayette Family YMCA, 3001 S. Creasy Ln.
October 25: Northend Community Center, 2000 Elmwood Ave.