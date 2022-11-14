Lafayette school board member on CRT, 'woke agendas'

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A newly elected school board member says dangerous ideas about race, gender and sexual orientation are lurking in our schools.
Chuck Hockema says he'll be looking for evidence as her tours schools, classrooms and libraries.
His critics say his statements are a myth and a political talking point.
"I'm talking about having flags or posters or things that support ideologies that have no place in the classroom. ... I don't want to see ideologies that replace traditional values," Hockema said.
Hockema is a member of Tippe Citizens' DOE, which stands for "Devolution of Education." The group says students are being indoctrinated with "woke agendas."
"I'd like to just say quickly that I am strongly opposed to anything that undermines traditional values, promotes gender confusion, encourages peer-to-peer sex education," Hockema said as he read from a note he pulled from his jacket pocket.
Supt. Les Huddle says those things aren't taught at Lafayette School Corp. Neither is critical race theory.
"CRT is not part of the Indiana state standards. ... CRT is not in our classrooms, hasn't been in the past, isn't today and we don't plan to have it in the future," Huddle said.
"That's wonderful," Hockema responded. "I'm just plain ignorant about a lot of this stuff. I'm not stupid but I'm uninformed about some of these things."
Tippe Citizens' DOE slated four "kids-first" candidates in local school board races. Only Hockema won.
After his election, LSC posted a picture of a flyer with this message:
"We stand for:
- All races
- All religions
- All countries of origins
- All sexual orientations
- All gender identities"
Hockema's statements also raised concerns among teachers and former students, who recently penned letters in opposition to his views.
"You have to be naïve to think that we we're completely encircled by these things and there wasn't some attempt to infiltrate into the Lafayette school system," Hockema said.
"I think there will be a surprise for many including Mr. Hockema; it's simply not there," Huddle responded. "The Lafayette School Corporation endorses any students, any staff, any community member. We're very proud of our diversity."
Hockema beat out longtime school board member Steve Bultin.