Lafayette Renew superintendent named Hoosier Resilience Hero

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Lafayette Renew Superintendent Brad Talley has played a big role in implementing environmentally friendly practices in Tippecanoe County for almost a quarter of a century. Now, he is being recognized for those efforts.
Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute has named Talley a 2022 Hoosier Resilience Hero. He is one of two people from the county to be recognized and one of only nine people being honored across the State of Indiana.
Since taking over Lafayette Renew in 1999, Talley’s primary focus has been to divert pollutants away from the Wabash River. One of the projects assisting with that goal has been the Durkees Run Stormwater Park next to Lafayette Jefferson High School. The park highlights the importance of using rain gardens, permeable pavers, pressure walls and flood stage plazas for stormwater management.
Talley says taking measures to limit his department's impact on the environment has been a priority both for him and for all city leaders.
"It's something that I'm really proud to have been a part of, and I look forward to many more years,” Talley said. “The leadership from the mayor's office on down to push on this environmental component has been really a good thing to be a part of."
The city’s economic development office nominated Talley for this recognition. It is fitting because Talley says these efforts in Lafayette help not only the environment but also the economy.
“"Not only are we seeing the environmental impact, but we've been able to really reduce the amount of funds that we need for the combined sewer overflow projects,” Talley said. “You can put a dollar figure to it, not only on the environmental side, but it is also saving the rate payers money."
One of his department's recent projects is the stormwater pump station on South Ninth Street. The pump station includes a community park space and provides the public with an opportunity to learn about its environmental benefits.
Talley credits the entire city for buying into the value of environmentally friendly practices.