Lafayette Post 11 Heads to Great Lakes National Regional

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Post 11 baseball team is gearing up for their trip to the Great Lakes Regional Tournament.
Post 11 will play at Grace Park in Midland, Michigan along with teams from Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.
The winner moves on to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
Lafayette is coming off an exciting Indiana American Legion State Championship run.
Post 11 lost to Rockport on Sunday, 2-0. But on Tuesday, Lafayette picked up two wins against Rockport to claim the state title.
Lafayette won the first game on Tuesday in eight innings and the second game 13-4, after trailing by four runs in the first inning.
Post 11 took the State Title for the first time in 30 years and seventh time overall.
The team is back in action on Wednesday for the regional tournament.
There will be a sendoff for Post 11 on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. in Parking lot number 5 of IU Health Arnett Hospital.
Wes McNeff on the team’s run in the state tournament:
“The first few games, we started off hot. Then once we got towards, like, the end of the weekend, it kind of got a little longer, a little more stressful, but everyone was locked in for the championship, so I’m glad we could pull it off.”
Wes McNeff on this team’s success:
“I think it’s just because of how close we are. We’re all super close with each other. We all talk every day. We all go out together besides practice and baseball, so I think it just builds a good bond between us.”
Wes McNeff on winning the state title:
“I didn’t know how big of a deal it was until we actually won. I had family reaching out, everyone reaching out saying congrats so I realized how big of a deal it was and it makes me more excited to play.”
Wes McNeff on his mindset, heading into the regional tournament:
“I think the only nervous part is that I don’t want it to end since it’s our last summer together, but I know that we’ll come out playing and we’ll see what we can do.”
Gavin Owsley on the state tournament win:
“The first game was super competitive. We all wanted to win, so we just played our hearts out and when we won that first game, we knew that we were going to win the second game. We had the fire to win it and we all wanted it really bad.”
Gavin Owsley on the team:
“It is so much fun playing with these guys. The last three or four years these have been my best friends, so just doing one last go around has been really fun.”
Gavin Owsley on the community’s support:
“A lot of our former high school coaches have texted us and congratulated us. A lot of friends, family, everyone’s been really congratulating us on what we’ve done.”
Gavin Owsley on the regional tournament:
“I’m just looking forward to having at least one more trip with the boys and hanging out with everyone and having some more fun.”
Maysen Meyers on playing for Post 11 this season:
“It’s definitely awesome because it was nice to know that high school wasn’t the end because I was honestly looking forward to this for the whole school year. These are the guys that I really enjoy playing with, and we have a lot of fun. It’s a lot less stressful and just having this one last opportunity to play baseball before I go to college, knowing that this will be my last time playing organized baseball, probably ever. It’s a great experience. It’s a great way to end it, and I just want to keep going until we win it all.”
Maysen Meyers on the community’s reaction to winning the state title:
“It’s pretty crazy, actually. I didn’t realize how big of a deal it really was until after we won. I mean, I knew state would be crazy, but then he started explaining everything about regionals and how we were going to be taking a bus down there, and I was just like, wow, this is legit. This is like little league world series type stuff. And so I was pretty excited after that. And then I realized it was the first time in 30 years that Lafayette had done something like this, so it felt pretty special to be a part of something so big for the community.”
Maysen Meyers on the team:
“I used to not really know any of these guys. A lot of them are Harrison guys. We used to be rivals with them, but now, playing together with them, we hang out all the time on the weekends. We love playing together. Some of the best friends that I’ve made throughout my high school are the kids on this team now, so it’s been pretty fun. And we’re good. So it’s pretty fun when you play good.”
Maysen Meyers on the preparation for the regional tournament:
“So we don’t really practice, but obviously it’s a big deal. So we’ve gone to On Deck a few times and done some hitting. We did that Thursday night and then we’re here today just doing some throwing, some hitting, and then we’ll have one more practice on Monday right before we head down on Tuesday. I think we’re all pretty locked in. We’re still trying to not stress ourselves out because we’ve been kind of chill the whole time and it’s worked out. So we’re going to try to keep doing the things that we’ve been doing to prepare, just have fun and go win.”