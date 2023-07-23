Lafayette Post 11 baseball defeats South Haven, 9-5.

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Post 11 baseball team picked up another win in the Indiana American Legion Baseball State Finals.
American Legion Baseball has been around since 1928 and this state finals is a double elimination tournament featuring eight teams over five days.
Lafayette’s team consists of mostly upperclassmen from local schools including Harrison, Jeff, McCutcheon, Carroll, Twin Lakes, Clinton Prairie and Rossville.
Post 11 picked up a 9-0 win over Valparaiso on Friday in their first game of the tournament.
Lafayette’s success continued on Saturday, defeating South Haven, 9-5.
Pitcher Konner Kreinbrook on this year’s team:
“I think we mesh perfectly,” Kreinbrook said. “We have a lot of fun, maybe talk a little bit too much sometimes, but, I mean, that’s a part of it. And then we win a lot, so it makes a lot better.”
Shortstop Sammy Hallada on this year’s team:
“Yeah, it’s a whole lot of fun,” Hallada said. “I mean, I’ve been playing with these guys since I was, like, 14-15, but yeah, it’s so much fun. I love coming every day. During high school season, we’re supposed to be rivals, but now we’re boys. We can just hang out and we can all win it as one.”
Shortstop Sammy Hallada on his team’s success:
“The bats have been really hot right now,” Hallada said. “Pitching has been phenomenal. And as long as defense does their job and everybody just wants one pitch at a time, everything will be all right.”
Coach Daniel Yeoman on his team:
“They work together,” Yeoman said. “They’re just one. They get along with each other. They pick each other up, they give each other a hard time, they have fun, but when it’s time to do something, they get down and get the job done. This is the epitome of what they’re looking for is coming to the state finals. And we’re here. We’re one of eight that had a chance. Now we’re one of six that is still involved.”
Lafayette is back in action on Sunday at 6 p.m. against Rockport. The game is at Highland Park in Kokomo.
Games continue through Tuesday, and the winner will qualify for the National Regional at Midland, Michigan.
From there, the winner moves on to Shelby, North Carolina.