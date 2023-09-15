Lafayette Police Swore in New Officer and Other Celebrations

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was an eventful day at the Lafayette Police Department.
At their new Public Safety Center, the ceremony that swore-in a new police officer, awarded five officers with Life-Saving Awards, and gives one officer a proper send-off as he will soon be retiring.
The ceremony took place earlier Friday morning.
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski was present to swear in Officer Alejandro Ramirez, who comes from the Kokomo Police Department.
Officer Ramirez said he looks forward to continuing his career as an officer for a new community.
"Coming to a new community: it's a little difficult sometimes, but I'm really excited. I like the Lafayette, and I'm excited to get started. It's a very exciting feeling, you know, you start a new job...I'm just, I'm very appreciative of it. You always got to learn how they do things here, compared to whether they do something somewhere else; but I think I'll be alright, and I'm excited to get started," he shared.
Five separate officers were also given the Life-Saving Award for provided life-saving assistance on four separate calls between July 2022 and July 2023.
Captain Brian Phillips will retire from the Lafayette Police Department on October 12 after 21 years of serving the community.