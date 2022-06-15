Lafayette police, other emergency personnel preparing for safe Taste of Tippecanoe

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Taste of Tippecanoe draws more than 10,000 people to Downtown Lafayette every year. Those big crowds come with big safety plans for the Lafayette Police Department and other emergency personnel.
Lafayette Police say despite the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, there will not be an increased police presence at this year's Taste. Sgt. Scott Anderson says the department always has a set number of officers at events based on the expected number of participants.
Anderson also says in addition to ensuring the safety of the entire group, people need to individually prepare themselves as well. He recommends drinking a lot of water, especially if you plan to consume high amounts of alcohol.
Anderson also asks people to have patience as they make their way into this unique event.
"It's definitely a closed event unlike the Mosey event that goes on as well where anybody can just roam in and out,” Sgt. Anderson said. “This is a closed event. You do have to go through the gates. It is going to take you a minute to get through the gates. The access is definitely limited."
Taste of Tippecanoe Director Ann Fields Monical says some of the entry delays are due to longstanding safety measures.
"We've always kind of looked at what's brought into the event,” Fields Monical said. “We train our volunteers to kind of look in people's bags."
She also says the safety meetings leading up to the Taste have been reassuring to event organizers and should reassure the public too.
"Our law enforcement, you know, I think they're really with it,” Fields Monical said. “They're very clear in communicating and recognizing that there are concerns and being proactive is the best way they can be."
Sgt. Anderson says LPD and its partner agencies also have a plan in place for severe weather. He says organizers will notify people over the loudspeakers about how to safely exit the area if an evacuation becomes necessary.
He also says the department responds to more calls of heat exhaustion and heat stroke at the Taste than anything else, which is another big reason to drink a lot of water. Fields Monical says there will be more shaded seating areas this year than normal as well to prepare for the potential of unusually high temperatures.