Lafayette police, other emergency personnel preparing for safe Taste of Tippecanoe

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Lafayette police, other emergency personnel preparing for safe Taste of Tippecanoe

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Taste of Tippecanoe draws more than 10,000 people to Downtown Lafayette every year. Those big crowds come with big safety plans for the Lafayette Police Department and other emergency personnel.

Lafayette Police say despite the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, there will not be an increased police presence at this year's Taste. Sgt. Scott Anderson says the department always has a set number of officers at events based on the expected number of participants.

Anderson also says in addition to ensuring the safety of the entire group, people need to individually prepare themselves as well. He recommends drinking a lot of water, especially if you plan to consume high amounts of alcohol.

Anderson also asks people to have patience as they make their way into this unique event.

"It's definitely a closed event unlike the Mosey event that goes on as well where anybody can just roam in and out,” Sgt. Anderson said. “This is a closed event. You do have to go through the gates. It is going to take you a minute to get through the gates. The access is definitely limited."

Taste of Tippecanoe Director Ann Fields Monical says some of the entry delays are due to longstanding safety measures.

"We've always kind of looked at what's brought into the event,” Fields Monical said. “We train our volunteers to kind of look in people's bags."

She also says the safety meetings leading up to the Taste have been reassuring to event organizers and should reassure the public too.

"Our law enforcement, you know, I think they're really with it,” Fields Monical said. “They're very clear in communicating and recognizing that there are concerns and being proactive is the best way they can be."

Sgt. Anderson says LPD and its partner agencies also have a plan in place for severe weather. He says organizers will notify people over the loudspeakers about how to safely exit the area if an evacuation becomes necessary.

He also says the department responds to more calls of heat exhaustion and heat stroke at the Taste than anything else, which is another big reason to drink a lot of water. Fields Monical says there will be more shaded seating areas this year than normal as well to prepare for the potential of unusually high temperatures.