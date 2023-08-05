Lafayette Police Make Two Arrests After Homicide

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two suspects are arrested for felony murder and are currently held at the Tippecanoe County Jail.
The suspects names are 21-year-old David Trevino from Friona, Texas, and 23-year-old Adrian Suarez from Harford, Texas.
Police said they responded to a call late Friday night about a shooting in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
By the time they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead shortly after.
Officials said the victim agreed to meet with the suspects to purchase illegal narcotics.
However, during the meeting, the suspects attempted to commit a robbery against the victim, and shots were fired.
The name for the victim has not yet been revealed.
Editor's note: A previous version of this article listed the location of the shooting as Roosevelt Street instead of Roosevelt Avenue. A news release from Lafayette Police erroneously listed the location as Roosevelt Street, which does not exist in Lafayette. News 18 apologizes for the error.