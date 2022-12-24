Lafayette Police make multiple arrests following shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police have arrested multiple people in response to a reported shooting. According to LPD, On Friday around 7:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of N. 10th St.
Investigation into police to believe the resident of the house was attempting to sell property to 23-year-old Marshawn Boles. After the sale fell through, the resident went back inside the house where he told police Marshawn fired one shot at his house as he was leaving the area.
Several hours later around 8:43 p.m. police responded to an suspected robbery. When arriving, the victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint by Marshawn Boles.
Officers located the suspects vehicle and he was taken into custody. The female driver of the vehicle, later identified as 36-year-old Eunice
Osborne initially fled from officers but was taken into custody shortly after.
Marshawn Boles was preliminarily charged with:
- Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon,
- Robbery with a Deadly Weapon,
- Burglary with a Deadly Weapon,
- Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon
- Theft.
Eunice Osborne was preliminarily charged with:
- Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle
- Never Receiving a License.
Continued investigation led the LPD to obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 1500 block of Broadway St. As officers went to issue the search warrant, a vehicle left the residence. Stopping the vehicle, police took the driver into custody. The driver, 41-year-old Andrea Gonzalez was arrested and preliminarily charged with:
- Possession of Methamphetamine,
- Possession of Marijuana,
- Possession of Paraphernalia.
Back at the residence, two people where arrested.
51-year-old Toby Jewell was preliminarily charged with:
- Dealing Methamphetamine,
- Possession of Methamphetamine greater than 28 grams,
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance.
34-year-old Monika Williams was preliminarily charged with:
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Possession of a Syringe.
Police said a handgun matching the description of the weapon used in the crimes was recovered during the search warrant.