Lafayette Police make multiple arrests following shooting

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Northern half or so of central Indiana. * WHEN...from Midnight tonight to 11 AM EST Christmas. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves. &&