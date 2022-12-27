Lafayette police make drug arrest after shooting investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man faces drug-related charges after a shooting investigation late Saturday night.
Lafayette police officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane in Cambridge Estates after receiving calls of a single shot fired into the air.
No one was injured and no property was damaged during the shooting.
Witnesses and tips led police to Dejzwanun Harrington, 31, of Lafayette, who was outside near the scene of the shooting, Lt. Mike Brown says.
Officers found controlled substances on Harrington's person, Brown adds.
Harrington faces unrelated preliminary charges of possession of cocaine and marijuana.