Lafayette police make arrests following shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two suspects were arrested after a person was shot in an attempted robbery. According to LPD, On Sunday around 12:10 p.m. officers responded to a report of a fight in the 3000 block of Elk St.
Officers arrived to find a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. Further investigation determined the victim was shot during an attempted armed robbery.
Two suspects at the shooting scene were taken into custody. Dontrell Lewis and Eric Denman Jr. were arrested for Robbery with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, and Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and other injuries from the altercation.