Lafayette police make arrest following school threat

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department have arrested a thirteen-year-old student after a shooting threat.
According to LPD, around 12:14 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, police were made aware of threats made by a thirteen-year-old Tecumseh Middle School student.
Police stated the student had used Snapchat to threaten to conduct a shooting at the Tecumseh Middle School dance on Friday evening.
LPD determined the threats were legitimate and the teen was taken into custody. At the time of this story, the thirteen-year-old remains in custody.
Police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat, but there will be increased security presence for the various activities Friday near Jefferson High School and Tecumseh Middle School.
A student was arrested last year for making threats on Snapchat at the same school.