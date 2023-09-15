Lafayette police look for motorcyclist in string of Thursday shootings

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are looking for a motorcyclist wanted in two shootings Thursday night.
The first shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of North 18th Street.
Animal control officers say they saw a man on a motorcycle firing shots at two other people riding motorcycles.
Minutes later, more gunshots broke out in the 700 block of South 27th Street and hit a home in the area.
No one was hurt in either of the shootings.
The intersection of 27th and Kossuth streets was closed for about two hours but has since reopened.
The suspect is still at large but police say there's no threat to the public