Lafayette police investigating the death of an adult and five-year-old

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department are looking into the deaths of an adult and child in southern Lafayette.
According to LPD, around 2 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of two dead subjects in the 100 block of Kinkaid Drive.
An initial investigation determined that the deceased were a forty-three-year-old female and a five-year-old female.
LPD stated the incident that led to their deaths was believed to be contained in the residence and there is no threat to the community.
The identity of the deceased was not released and will come at a later time from the Tippecanoe County coroner.