Lafayette police investigating homicide

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a incident on Halloween that led to a person's death.
According to a released statement, on October 31, 73-year-old Mark Belange was involved in a physical altercation outside of his residence in the 500 block of Bellingham Avenue
Police said that Mark was injured during the incident and later died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, due to the injuries sustained during the altercation.
Police have said his death has been ruled a homicide.
LPD is continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765)807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME.